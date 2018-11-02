Happy savings

World Savings Day is observed on October 31 to raise awareness among people regarding the importance of financial savings. The celebration of the day helps in convincing families, children and overall society to put some money aside.

It is important that in a country like ours this day must be observed with enthusiasm by micro finance banks, CBOs, village/neighborhood councils, NGOs and the civil society. People should be told how savings contribute towards the national economy. Many banks also offer savings schemes to their customers. The media should promote these financial products to help people save more money.

Shakeel Khan

Swat