Profit after tax

When government-backed welfare accounts and savings schemes were launched, the authorities concerned offered higher profits on all savings certificates to help widows, senior citizens, pensioners and families of the martyred.

Now, the government has imposed ten percent tax on the profit. This decision has created problems for certificate holders. The finance minister must look into the matter and consider exempting tax on the profit incurred on savings certificate.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi