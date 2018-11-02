Fake pirs

The authorities concerned need to take action against fake pirs (faith healers) who defraud people. In every town and district, we see these imposters deceiving people. In return of their so-called spiritual services, these fake pirs charge hefty amount from all visitors. The shocking thing about these fake pirs is that some of them are even involved in sexually harassing their devotees or the visitors who come to them for help.

It is alarming that so many fake healers are running their business in the country with impunity. The government must carry out crack down on all those fake pirs who are exploiting people and robbing them of their hard-earned money.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi