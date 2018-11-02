Aasia Bibi case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Following the verdict, a wave of protests swept across the country. Workers and supporters of religious parties blocked the major throughways. It is unfortunate that no political party in Pakistan has ever tried to eradicate religious intolerance from the country. Instead, many parties have used religion for political point scoring. Today, we can see extremists challenging the writ of the state. It is hoped that all political parties will work together with a broader consensus to eliminate religious intolerance from society.
Syed Hamza Ahmed
Connecticut
USA
