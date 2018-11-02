Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

Business

REUTERS
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trade war impact deepens across Asia, but ‘real economic shock’ yet to hit

HONG KONG: The economic impact of the intensifying trade war between Washington and Beijing appeared to deepen last month with factory activity and export orders weakening across Asia, but analysts warned the worst was yet to come.

In a sign conditions for exporters and factories were deteriorating, manufacturing surveys showed marginal growth in China, a slowdown in South Korea and Indonesia and a contraction in activity in Malaysia and Taiwan.

Those figures follow weaker-than-expected industrial production data from Japan and South Korea on Wednesday, with output in the latter shrinking the most in over 1-1/2 years.

By contrast, the U.S. ISM manufacturing survey for October due later on Thursday was expected to show a much faster growth pace than in Asia, albeit a tad slower than in September, supporting the outlook for further Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Worryingly, the prospects for higher U.S. rates could feed back more market pain for the region´s externally vulnerable economies -- Indonesia, India and the Philippines, which have already been forced to raise rates to mitigate a sell-off in currencies, stocks and bonds.

"You have a tightening of monetary conditions around the world, a slowdown in Chinese demand, and financial market turmoil that affects sentiment and investment decisions," said Aidan Yao, senior Asia EM economist at AXA Investment Managers.

Yao said many orders from abroad are still frontloaded in anticipation of yet more tariffs and the impact is still mostly indirect, through the business confidence channel.

"The real economic shock is yet to come," he said. China´s manufacturing sector barely grew last month after stalling in September and export orders contracted further, according to a private sector manufacturing report.

An official survey on Wednesday showed the manufacturing sector expanding at its weakest pace in over two years, hurt by slowing demand both externally and domestically.

Japan showed more resilience, with activity picking up, though at a slower rate than in a previous flash estimate.

The world´s third-largest economy faces pressures in other areas with its central bank trimming the inflation outlook on Wednesday, flagging external risks.

Its tech-specialist neighbour and Southeast Asian economies look more exposed, however. A DBS analysis of Asian supply chains for products bound for the United States shows the biggest exposures in machinery and electrical equipment in South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan.

South Korea´s minerals and petrochemicals exports were also exposed, as well as Indonesia´s transportation industry, according to the DBS report, which looked at the correlation between China´s imports from Asia and its U.S. exports.

The Harpex index , which tracks weekly container shipping rate changes and is a measure of global shipping activity, is now down 25 percent since its June peak.

The pressure on China´s economy is not just external. Economic growth cooled to its weakest quarterly pace since the global financial crisis at 6.5 percent, exhibiting lacklustre domestic demand by Chinese standards.

Things can get worse.

Washington has already imposed tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, and China has retaliated with duties on $110 billion worth of U.S. goods in a row sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s demands for sweeping changes to China´s intellectual property, industrial subsidies and trade policies.

But absent any deal between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who are expected to attend a G20 summit this month in Buenos Aires, the recently introduced 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods will be raised to 25 percent and other tariffs may be placed on the remaining $250 billion-or-so of Chinese products which escaped the initial rounds.

"As everyone anticipates a further tariff hike there is still a lot of front-loading going on.

After Jan. 1, we expect many trade and economic activities to tumble," said Kevin Lai, senior economist at Daiwa Capital Markets.

That all bodes ill for Asian financial markets, with many of the region´s currencies and bourses deep in the red this year.

Those economies with high current account deficits have been particularly vulnerable to capital flight.

The rate hikes that central banks deployed to stop rapid declines in their currencies might also further slow activity.

"I would argue it to be wise to remain wary of EM currencies into those trade discussions a few weeks hence, and lean towards the U.S. dollar instead," said Michael Every, senior APAC strategist at Rabobank.

Manufacturers in India, which rely more on domestic demand, defied expectations for a slower expansion in activity in October and grew at the fastest pace in four months.

Vietnam was another standout economy in the region, showing an acceleration in manufacturing activity in October.

The country´s labour base is still cheap by regional standards while its trade ties with the United States remain clear of the kind of disputes with which its larger Asian peers are wrestling.

As such, it´s seen as potential winner from the Sino-U.S. trade war as companies consider rebasing and re-routing their supply chains away from the crossfire between the world´s two largest economies.

"Vietnam, by our estimation is the least impacted country in Asia because if global companies have to move, Vietnam is a viable option," AXA´s Yao said.

"But it will take a long time for Vietnam to take up some of the market share that China leaves behind."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards

Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards