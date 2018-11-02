Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cement sector’s quarterly profit drops 38pc

KARACHI: Cement makers recorded a 38 percent year-on-year drop in their quarterly profits as high cost of production brought their margins down to the six-year low, a brokerage reported on Thursday.

Cement manufacturers earned Rs8.536 billion during the first quarter of 2018/19 compared to Rs13.746 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

“Pakistan’s cement industry posted its fifth consecutive fall in quarterly profits as the sector’s gross margins have now contracted to 24 percent (6-year low), as compared to a high of 46 percent in 4QFY16,” analyst Nabeel Khursheed at Topline Securities said.

The financials’ analysis was based on 15 listed producers, out of a total of 17, which represent 99 percent of the total market capitalisation of cement companies.

“We believe that further downside in margins should be limited going forward as cement industry’s margins are now in the range of regional average of 20-25 percent,” Khursheed said.

The industry volumes grew four percent year-on-year in 1QFY19 owing to exponential 39 percent growth in exports while local dispatches remained almost flat.

“We attribute higher exports to currency devaluation, additional production from new capacities in south and higher clinker sales to regional countries on the back of closure of some clinker production lines in China owing to strict environmental regulation,” Khursheed added.

Gross margins fell 8.4 percentage point year-on-year to 24 percent in 1QFY19.

The analyst said margins continued to fall amid increase in production costs on a 18 percent increase in coal prices during the first quarter, an increase in re-gasified liquefied natural gas cost due to higher international oil prices, currency devaluation and weak pricing discipline owing to oversupply concerns.

Financial charges were up by a considerable 2.5 times as producers’ books are now heavily leveraged owing to capital expenditure requirements to fund upcoming expansions coupled with higher interest rates. The benchmark interest rate has now reached to 8.5 percent with increase of 275 basis points since January.

Effective tax rate of the industry remained well below 20 percent due to tax benefits on account of investment in new cement lines and adjustment of deferred taxes.

In October, cement consumption is expected to settle at 3.9 million tons, with month-on-month growth of around three percent.

“We expect considerable growth in exports where we anticipate dispatches to remain over 700,000 tons, a growth of more than 70 percent year-on-year,” Khursheed added.

“This growth in exports is on the back of higher clinker sales to regional countries amid clinker production constraints in China due to strict environmental regulation.”

In 4MFY19, local dispatches are expected to fall by four percent. Exports are to show significant improvement of up to 49 percent.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards

Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards