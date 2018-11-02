Cement sector’s quarterly profit drops 38pc

KARACHI: Cement makers recorded a 38 percent year-on-year drop in their quarterly profits as high cost of production brought their margins down to the six-year low, a brokerage reported on Thursday.

Cement manufacturers earned Rs8.536 billion during the first quarter of 2018/19 compared to Rs13.746 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

“Pakistan’s cement industry posted its fifth consecutive fall in quarterly profits as the sector’s gross margins have now contracted to 24 percent (6-year low), as compared to a high of 46 percent in 4QFY16,” analyst Nabeel Khursheed at Topline Securities said.

The financials’ analysis was based on 15 listed producers, out of a total of 17, which represent 99 percent of the total market capitalisation of cement companies.

“We believe that further downside in margins should be limited going forward as cement industry’s margins are now in the range of regional average of 20-25 percent,” Khursheed said.

The industry volumes grew four percent year-on-year in 1QFY19 owing to exponential 39 percent growth in exports while local dispatches remained almost flat.

“We attribute higher exports to currency devaluation, additional production from new capacities in south and higher clinker sales to regional countries on the back of closure of some clinker production lines in China owing to strict environmental regulation,” Khursheed added.

Gross margins fell 8.4 percentage point year-on-year to 24 percent in 1QFY19.

The analyst said margins continued to fall amid increase in production costs on a 18 percent increase in coal prices during the first quarter, an increase in re-gasified liquefied natural gas cost due to higher international oil prices, currency devaluation and weak pricing discipline owing to oversupply concerns.

Financial charges were up by a considerable 2.5 times as producers’ books are now heavily leveraged owing to capital expenditure requirements to fund upcoming expansions coupled with higher interest rates. The benchmark interest rate has now reached to 8.5 percent with increase of 275 basis points since January.

Effective tax rate of the industry remained well below 20 percent due to tax benefits on account of investment in new cement lines and adjustment of deferred taxes.

In October, cement consumption is expected to settle at 3.9 million tons, with month-on-month growth of around three percent.

“We expect considerable growth in exports where we anticipate dispatches to remain over 700,000 tons, a growth of more than 70 percent year-on-year,” Khursheed added.

“This growth in exports is on the back of higher clinker sales to regional countries amid clinker production constraints in China due to strict environmental regulation.”

In 4MFY19, local dispatches are expected to fall by four percent. Exports are to show significant improvement of up to 49 percent.