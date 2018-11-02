SBP mops up Rs50bln from market

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday mopped up Rs50 billion from the money market for one day as repo sale through its open market operation, a statement said.
Six quotes were offered, which amounted to Rs79.150 billion. Of these five of Rs50 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 8.45 percent/annum.
