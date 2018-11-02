SBP profit falls 26pc to Rs175.6bln in FY2018

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) profit for the fiscal year 2017/18 fell 26 percent from a year ago as a drop in income from exchange gains weighed heavy, the central bank announced on Thursday.

The SBP’s financial results as reported in its annual performance review for FY2018 showed its earnings stood at Rs175.6 billion, compared with Rs238 billion recorded a fiscal earlier.

“The decline is primarily attributed to exchange loss of Rs72,280 million during the year against an exchange gain of Rs24,570 the previous year, registering a substantial decrease of Rs 96,850 million,” the SBP’s review said.

The decrease was, however, partly offset by an increase of Rs50.263 billion in the net interest income, it added.

The review stated that lending to the government remained the major source of SBP’s profit followed by earnings on the open market operations [OMO] injections. The growth in expenses also witnessed a 15 percent increase during the year.

“The banknote printing charges, agency commission paid to agents of commercial banks for undertaking government banking business on behalf of the bank and general administrative and other expenses are the major expense heads,” the review said.

On the other hand, the report said, the SBP’s interest/markup income increased by Rs60.736 billion to Rs321.6 billion, registering a jump of over 23 percent.

It must be noted that the borrowings by the government from the SBP during FY2018 remained the major sources of income of the bank during the year.

It added that the discount income earned on lending to the federal government increased 22 percent and interest earned on lending to commercial banks through OMO injections increased 17 percent due to larger volumes of reverse repurchases during the year. The income on foreign currency [FCY] assets registered 27 percent increase during the year.

Although, foreign exchange reserves reduced significantly during the year; however, the return on the reserves increased due to hike in the international interest rates, the central bank said.

It further said the interest earned on Export Finance Facility (EFF) and other related refinance facilities increased to Rs10.232 billion in FY2018 from Rs6.400 billion in FY2017, mainly due to increase in the outstanding loans to banks under various refinance schemes.

The bank’s interest/markup expense witnessed a rise of Rs10.474 billion, primarily due to rise in the interest rate and deprecation of PKR against various currencies related liabilities respectively.

The FCY liabilities, it said, include deposits of international organisations and central banks, International Monetary Fund liabilities and currency swap arrangements, whereas the domestic liabilities include repurchase transactions and Sukuk purchased under Bai Muajjal agreement.

The SBP’s assets stood at Rs7.733 trillion as of June 30, 2018, compared with Rs6.895 billion on June 30, 2017, registering an increase of Rs838 billion.

It said the increase was further augmented due to increase in export-related loans to banks and financial institutions.

According to the review, the liabilities of the bank stood at Rs7.198 trillion in FY2018, compared with Rs6.325 billion in previous year.

“This rise was led by increase in currency in circulation, bank deposits, payable under bilateral currency swap agreement and payable to IMF,” it said and added that this increase was, however, partly offset by decrease in government balances.