SSGC warns captive power customers of winter supply cuts

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Thursday directed its captive power customers to make alternative arrangements for running their units in view of the tight supply situation during the winter season that has already started to set in.

“In order to maintain equity among sectors, the SSGC has been constrained to implement a gas load management plan in accordance with the sector-wise priority order set by the government,” a statement said.

Accordingly, the company said, a plan had been prepared to ensure that domestic and commercial sectors receive uninterrupted gas without any curtailment.

”Industrial sector observes gas closure every Sunday, CNG (compressed natural gas) stations practice a closure of 3-4-days a week, fertiliser sector receives 30 percent less supply

and gas is suspended to captive power customers from December

2018 to February 2019,” the statement added.

It is pertinent to mention here that in accordance with Clause 1 of the Contract for supply of gas between the SSGC and the captive power customers, they will have to make dual fire arrangements, if the need arises.

“Demand and supply situation is reviewed on a daily basis at SSGC and in case of any shortfall the company will have no other option but to curtail gas supply as per priority order defined by the government,” the gas supplier said.

On industries and trade bodies’ reservations about the planned suspension of gas to this sector, the statement said the company fully was fully aware of the situation the captive power

customers would find themselves in and explain the rationale behind the

planned closure,” the SSGC said in a statement.

The SSGC is supplying nearly 359 billion cubic feet (BCF) gas annually to its 2.9 million customers in the franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan. The company has been facing shortfall in indigenous natural gas supplies from depleting gas fields.

The demand-supply gap of indigenous gas is widening due to depletion of gas fields and a continuous increase in domestic gas sale.

Presently, there is a shortfall of around 300 MMCFD in supplies of gas from different gas fields and this gap will further widen during the winter months with three-time increase in consumption by domestic sector owing to bitterly cold weather conditions in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

The government in September this year increased natural gas prices by up to 20 percent, in a bid to slash consumer subsidies that were a fiscal drag on the government’s budget.

The move is said to help ease part of the Rs152 billion deficit Sui Northern Gas Pipelines and Sui Southern

Gas Company, the two main suppliers of natural gas that are bleeding cash

and subsidising consumers and industries in the face of fast depleting

reserves.