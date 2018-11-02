Rupee weakens

The rupee inched down against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 132.47/dollar, compared with the previous closing of 132.48.

The domestic currency maintained its overnight levels with trading at 132 for the second straight session. Dealers said the rupee continued to trade in a range-bound manner, amid adequate supply of the greenback to cater to the market demand.