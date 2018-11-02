Meezan Bank to lend Rs5.6 billion for auto plant

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading Islamic financial institution Meezan Bank has agreed to arrange around six billion rupees in financing for Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited that planned an auto manufacturing plant in the country to serve the 300,000 units market.

Meezan Bank and Hyundai Nishat Motor recently signed an agreement for Rs5.66 billion Islamic finance facility in Dubai, a statement said on Thursday.

Hyundai Nishat Motor is a joint venture among three leading international businesses, namely Nishat Group, Sojitz Corporation (Japan) and Millat Tractors Ltd. to set up auto manufacturing plant in the industrial estate of Faisalabad. The plant spanning over an area of 70 acres has an estimated investment outlay of more than Rs15 billion.

Meezan Bank, under the agreement, is the sole lead arranger of the Islamic finance facility for the vehicle manufacturing project.

The project was inaugurated in December last year and its commercial operations are scheduled to begin by the end of 2019.

Hyundai Nishat aims to introduce a range of globally acclaimed models of Hyundai in both passenger and light commercial category through a nationwide network of dealerships.

The project is being set up under the Automotive Development Policy 2016-21 announced by the government to encourage green-field investment in the auto sector that has thriving auto demands of 250,000 to 300,000 in a year.

Auto sales surged 21 percent to 258,632 units during the last fiscal year of 2017/18 as low-cost financing boosted demand of cars, light commercial vehicles, vans and jeeps. Auto sales stood at 213,118 units during the preceding fiscal year of 2016/17.

Analysts said the strong performance was due to a multitude of reasons ranging from supportive macroeconomic environment, cheaper financing and demand from ride hailing services and elections activity. Honda Atlas Cars witnessed the

highest growth of 31 percent among its peers by selling 51,494 units during the last fiscal year.

The analysts said increase in financing rates might hurt volume in days to come. The central bank pushed its key interest rate by 275 basis points since January.

The new automotive policy has attracted many new automakers to Pakistan, sensing the market’s high growth potential in the market currently ruled by three Japanese brands including Suzuki, Toyota and Honda.

Leading international brands like Hyundai, KIA and Renault along with other Chinese auto manufacturers have responded very positively to the auto policy incentives and several projects are now at various stages of development.

Under the new policy, the government allows one-off duty-free import of plant and machinery for setting up an assembly and manufacturing facility.

It also permits import of 100 vehicles of the same variants in the form of completely built units at 50 percent of the prevailing duty for test marketing after groundbreaking of a project.

A major incentive for the new investors is the reduced customs duty on non-localised parts for five years. Similarly, localised parts can be imported by the new entrants at 25 percent duty compared to the current 50 percent for five years.