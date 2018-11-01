Thu November 01, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2018

Discrimination against women: Govt urged to implement laws in letter and spirit

MANSEHRA: The participants of a four-day training workshop on Wednesday demanded the government to ensure implementation of existing laws in letter and spirit to bring an end to discrimination against women and honour-related killings.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women had organised the workshop titled “Essentials of gender and women rights” in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Heads of various public sector departments, women and human rights activists and representatives of minorities from Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts attended the event.

“The civil society and government still to do more to bring an end to the gender inequality and discrimination against women and I t could only be possible when all segments of society would join hands with a firm commitment,” Rehana Sheikh, the representative of UNFPA and a gender expert, told the participants during the inaugural session of the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, former MPA Sajida Tabassum said that case of honour-related killing were on rise in Hazara particularly in Kohistan, Torghar and Mansehra districts. “The jirga system, which is a major part of society, provides escape to perpetrators here,” she added.

Tabassum said that the government should ensure through a fresh legislation that nobody, even blood relations couldn’t pardon those involved in honour killings to curb increasing incidents of such nature.

Abdul Rasheed, the district social welfare officer Mansehra, told workshop that the government was striving for creating conducive environment for the women empowerment through introducing different laws regarding women protection.

Shaista Chaudhry advocate said that people in Hazara, particularly in remote parts, were not giving inheritance share to their women and existing laws were little weak to help women in such cases.

