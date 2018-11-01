Two murder accused arrested

GHAZI: The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two accused in a murder case in the limits of Ghazi Police Station, an official said.

Speaking at a press conference here, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ghazi Circle, Shumraiz Khan said the accused identified as Waleed and Zohaib had reportedly killed one Aksar Zaman, 34, three days back.

He said the police arrested the accused and seized the weapon used in the crime.The official said the accused had an enmity with the deceased.