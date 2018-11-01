3 killed, 2 injured as rivals clash in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Three persons were killed and two others sustained bullet injuries when two rival groups clashed in Sherikhel village on Wednesday.

Police said that the incident occurred in the limits of Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan Police Station of Darra Pezu town. “The dead and injured persons also include three proclaimed offenders,” said a police official.

He said that an old enmity led to exchange of fire between Jan Wali and Mehrab groups when they confronted each other in the village.

“As a result of firing Rizwan was killed and Farman was seriously wounded from Jan Wali group,” he said, adding, Saintullah and Attaullah died and Hayatullah sustained bullet injuries from the other side.

Police claimed that the killed and wounded men from Mehrab group were at large and that they were wanted by police in several cases of murder and attempted murder. They said that they registered a case and began an investigation.