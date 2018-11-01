Thu November 01, 2018
AFP
November 1, 2018

Taliban assign ex-Gitmo inmates as peace brokers

PESHAWAR: The Taliban have appointed five former commanders who spent more than a decade as prisoners in Guantanamo Bay as members of the political office in Qatar where they will take part in any future peace talks, officials in the movement said.

The five commanders, Mohammad Fazl, Mohammed Nabi, Khairullah Khairkhwa, Abdul Haq Wasiq and Noorullah Noori, were held for 12 years in the US detention centre before being released in 2012 as part of a prisoner exchange in return for US soldier Berg Bergdahl.

They were settled in Qatar following their release but until now had not been directly involved in political activities, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said. The appointments were made as momentum gathers for talks to end 17 years of war in Afghanistan.

Qatar has emerged as a principal contact point between the Taliban and the US government.

Earlier this month, Taliban officials met the recently appointed US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in the Qatari capital Doha, having already met Alice Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, there earlier in the year.

A Taliban official in Qatar said that while the former commanders, who were close to the movement´s late founder Mullah Mohammad Omar, had not been attached to the political office earlier, but the office has sought their opinions and advice in the past. “They have been contributing to certain important matters in their private capacity. Now they are officially declared as members of the Qatar-based political council and would represent Taliban movement in peace talks with the foreign leaders,” said a member of the Taliban political office in Qatar.

