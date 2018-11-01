Thu November 01, 2018
"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
November 1, 2018

PM to give policies, court orders to be implemented: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that being the chief executive of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan would give policies and the Supreme Court direction will be implemented and the country would move forward accordingly.

the government believed in the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law.

Talking to media persons here outside the Supreme Court, the minister said that the government would never undermine the respect of any state institution and pointed out that the Constitution had clearly defined the trichotomy of powers among Parliament, the judiciary and the executive.

The minister said he could not even think of contempt of court and that the government would proceed in accordance with the Constitution and the law, and the country would be run as per the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“There is no question of liking or disliking regarding the Supreme Court judgements. Being the Supreme Court its judgment must be implemented,” he said.

Fawad said the state, which function as per the law, the importance of the Supreme Court was extremely important. He pointed out the Chief Justice of Pakistan had in his remarks, said that running a government is the function of an elected government. The minister noted that he presented the narrative being built for the last a few days before the Supreme Court and that his statement on Tuesday was regarding a few elements in bureaucracy and not against the apex court.

He said having great regard for the chief justice and the judges for many reasons and one was that he was a lawyer himself. He emphasised that to believe that the bureaucracy would undermine the federal or provincial government, or prime minister or chief ministers, it would be impossible.

