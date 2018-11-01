Shahbaz’ transit remand extended

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Opposition leader Mian Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday has been granted extension in his transit remand in Ashiana Housing scheme case till 6 November as he has to participate in NA session.

An accountability court granted extension in transit remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

Shahbaz Sharif requested the court for the extension of his transit remand because he couldn’t keep travelling between the NAB office in Lahore and Islamabad, as he has to attend National Assembly session. In his request Shahbaz Sharif stated that he is not ill but has severe back pain and cannot travel so much.

To this Accountability Court Judge Justice Mohammad Bashir extended transit remand of Shahbaz Sharif till November 6. Shahbaz Sharif was already on transit remand which was to expire on October 31.

Shahbaz was arrested on October 5 in Ashiana Housing Scheme reference whereas he appeared before NAB in Saaf Pani case.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said that former chief minister Punjab failed to satisfy the team who was investigating Saaf Pani reference against him that how tender was awarded to a private consultancy firm.

NAB states that firm which was granted the tender did not conduct any kind of survey but nevertheless was provided a lucrative sum of Rs1.5 billion.