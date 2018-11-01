Fazl postpones APC

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday decided to postpone All Parties Conference (APC) for the time being and suggested the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif to call meeting of parliamentary leaders of opposition parties to finalise Terms of References (ToRs) for the APC.

Talking to newsmen after parliamentary party meeting of JUI-F, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that his party leaders have suggested to hold meeting of parliamentary leaders of opposition parties to decide ToRs for the APC. “The parliamentary party meeting suggested that the APC should be held in presence of top leadership of opposition parties,” he said.