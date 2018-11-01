Shahbaz dares Imran to tell NA who sought NRO

ISLAMABAD: Cursing the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to tell National Assembly as to who sought NRO from the government or otherwise tender apology on floor of the House,

“The leader of the house should tell the National Assembly as to who, where and when sought NRO from the government,” Shahbaz Sharif said while speaking in the National Assembly adding that the prime minister should apologise if he could not prove the allegation otherwise he would quit politics.

The opposition leader said that the leader of the house should also produce witnesses to support his claim regarding NRO. “I am asking for witnesses because he (prime minister) backs out of his words and takes U-turns,” he said.

He said that Imran Khan had once again given false statement on NRO. “I make this house a witness and say I will quit politics if he proves in the National Assembly that any of PML-N member sought NRO,” Shahbaz Sharif said.

The opposition leader said that they have been facing false cases in the past and they would not be afraid of such tactics. “We bow only before Almighty Allah and will not succumb to such pressure,” he said.

On the other hand, he said that friends of Imran Khan have been according thanks to unholy alliance between the PTI government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB). In this connection, he referred to cases like Malam Jabba resorts, Peshawar Metro Bus project, illegal recruitment and rolling back Ehtesab Commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He regretted that Imran Khan had been making false claims in the past particularly when he alleged that Shahbaz Sharif offered him Rs10 billion with regard to Panama Papers. “He is an absconder as has not turned up in the House nor appeared after receiving a notice on my application,” he said.

As he talked about unholy alliance of NAB and PTI, the opposition leader said in which capacity Imran Khan held meeting with NAB chairman. “Whether the NAB chairman met prime minister or an accused who is facing NAB case for misuse of provincial government’s helicopter,” he said.

He recalled that Khawaja Saad Rafique turned around staggering Pakistan Railways which was doing good work but he and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders were receiving NAB notices.

Talking about a file which was brought to him during his custody with NAB regarding Punjab Entertainment Company and was asked to comment on that. “I told NAB officials that the company was created during the year 2004 when Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi was Punjab chief minister,” he said.

Shahbaz Sharif said that $2.5 million in cash were also transferred to Canada for purchase of cinema equipment which never landed in Pakistan.

He said one of government ministers was saying that Shahbaz Sharif was trying to become Nelson Mandela. “Mandela was a great person and he never told lies, spent 27 years in jail and never used threatening language for his opponents. I am Khadim of people and will continue to serve them,” he said.

Shahbaz Sharif while turning to Kashmir issue said mere adopting a resolution in Parliament would not serve rather some effective steps would have to be taken to get right of self-determination for Kashmiris.

He asked the incumbent government should send delegations to the important capitals of the world so that the world’s conscience could be shaken. “The United Nations came into action selectively in cases of independence for South Sudan and East Taimur in the name of religion,” he said adding Muslims of Bosnia achieved independence after rendering thousands of sacrifices.

He strongly condemned acts of state terrorism in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) where women and children were also being martyred.

The opposition leader said the Human Rights Commission should prepare its report on human rights violations in IHK after visiting the valley and register cases against the Indian authorities.

At start of his speech, Shahbaz Sharif said as he was in prison and was not aware of the fact as to what was happening in the world outside.

Minister of State for Communications Murad Saeed regretted the hue and cry of the opposition on the accountability process. He said the people today are living below the poverty line because the country and its institutions were plundered in the past.

The minister said the PTI government believed in addressing the problems of the people. He said implementation on the housing project has been started and they aim to provide shelter to every shelterless.

Murad Saeed said Pakistan has also been strongly projecting the case of Kashmiri people at the platform of the United Nations.

Referring to a speech of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the National Assembly, Murad Saeed said,” During the speech, he said these are evidence but he never produced receipt to support his claims,” he said.

He said the opposition leader was making claim of cheapest power generation project but to the contrary, a project was executed in his tenure having Rs242 billion PC-1 but later the cost was increased by Rs70 billion. “Still Shahbaz Sharif claims that he saved Rs160 billion in power generation projects,” he regretted.

Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema said Shahbaz Sharif was trying to please Asif Ali Zardari but would not be able to convince him. “Shahbaz Sharif who never speaks truth in the National Assembly, will have to pass through the accountability process,” he said.

He also accused that Shahbaz Sharif changed alignment of the ring road only to link Jati Umra with it.