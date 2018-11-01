Petrol price pumped up by Rs5 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The government has raised the prices of petroleum products as petrol price has gone up by Rs5 per litre, Geo News reported.

The price of diesel and light diesel have been raised by Rs6.37 and Rs6.48 per litre respectively. The new price of petrol is Rs97.83 per litre, diesel Rs112.94 and kerosene Rs86.50 per litre. The new price for light diesel is Rs82.84 per litre.

The finance ministry has given approval for the increase in prices and will be effective from 12:00am on Thursday.

A day ago, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) sent a summary to the Ministry of Petroleum recommending an increase of Rs9 per litre in petrol prices. According to sources, the body had suggested an increase of Rs13 per litre in diesel prices and Rs6.47 in kerosene.