Sarfraz enjoys Mani’s full backing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has expressed his confidence in Sarfraz Ahmed as Test team captain contrary to Cricket Committee’s head Mohsin Khan’s recent statement.

Mohsin in his statement said that Sarfraz is overburdened with Test squad captaincy that he should relinquish.

“As chairman of the board I have full faith in Sarfraz Ahmed as Test captain. Under his captaincy Pakistan have won many series including recent success against Australia,” the PCB chairman said in a message to ‘The News’.

Mani added that the board is fully behind Sarfraz as Test captain and he would continue to lead the country in all formats.

“He would continue to lead the national side in all formats. We have full faith in him.”