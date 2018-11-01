Nissanka hospitalised after blow to the head

COLOMBO: Play was suspended in the tour match between England and a Sri Lanka Board XI side after 20-year-old Pathum Nissanka sustained a blow to the head.

Nissanka was standing at short leg when Jos Buttler pulled a delivery from the offspinner Nishan Peiris. The ball appeared to strike Nissanka on the crown of the head as he ducked to avoid it. He was wearing a helmet but almost immediately fell to the ground clutching his head.

Within moments the England team doctor, Moiz Moghal, ran on to the pitch to assess the situation. Nissanka remained motionless for around 20 minutes before he was taken, on a stretcher and in a neck brace, to a waiting ambulance.

It is understood he has not lost consciousness but was complaining of pain in his neck.

“At the moment he’s stable and conscious — there’s nothing alarming. But they are just getting him into an MRI scan to make sure there’s no bleeding and that everything is ok,” Board XI coach Avishka Gunawardene said.

The initial response to the incident appeared to be amusement as the ball had ballooned off Nissanka’s helmet to Angelo Mathews at leg slip. As a result, Buttler was given out. But the mood changed as the players realised the seriousness of the situation.

After a delay of around 20 minutes, the teams left the pitch to take tea but play resumed after the interval.

A right-handed batsman, Nissanka has represented Sri Lanka Under-19s and has played 14 first-class, 10 List A and five T20s so far.