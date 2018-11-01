Streamlining sports development: Task Force set to give final touches to proposed draft

ISLAMABAD: The Task Force on Sports closes in on finalising its recommendations for streamlining systematic development in sports as an important meeting is scheduled to be held in Lahore on Saturday to finalise a draft.

A well-placed source in the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) told ‘The News’ that IPC secretary Jamil Ahmed, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani and other members of the Task Force including member legal Ali Raza will meet in Lahore for the final time before inviting comments on the proposed draft recently finalised.

“The IPC secretary, PCB chairman and other members of the Task Force will meet in Lahore to give final touches to the draft. Though draft for systemic sports development has already been finalised, it is believed that it would come under thorough discussion in the meeting before inviting the comments from all other stakeholders,” the source said.

It has also been decided that once the draft would get a final shape, the government will invite comments on it.

“All the major stakeholders would be invited for an open discussion on the proposed draft. After getting the feedback, the draft will be given a final shape for ultimate approval,” one of the officials said.

IPC secretary, when approached, said that the meeting of Task Force will be held in Lahore on Saturday.

“It is one of the important tasks for IPC ministry to streamline sports system in the country. We have been meeting regularly in recent past and discussed different aspects accordingly. However, the proposed draft is yet to get final shape,” he said.

The Task Force is also contemplating making structural changes in the PCB and chances are there that the board may witness major shakeup on all fronts in days to come.

“Structural changes in the PCB would be considered and approved by the highest authorities in days to come. The matter is already under discussion in the meetings and in due course would get the required clearance from the top,” a ministry official said.

The Task Force on Sports was formed to look into the reasons of sports decline in the country and to suggest ways and means to improve it. The decision came following a briefing held at PM House recently with Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza briefing the PM on federations’ working and reasons of recent Asian Games debacle.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was upset at Asiad performance and sought detailed reasons behind contingent failure that picked mere three bronze medals.