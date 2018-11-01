Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore

Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore
DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"

Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Streamlining sports development: Task Force set to give final touches to proposed draft

ISLAMABAD: The Task Force on Sports closes in on finalising its recommendations for streamlining systematic development in sports as an important meeting is scheduled to be held in Lahore on Saturday to finalise a draft.

A well-placed source in the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) told ‘The News’ that IPC secretary Jamil Ahmed, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani and other members of the Task Force including member legal Ali Raza will meet in Lahore for the final time before inviting comments on the proposed draft recently finalised.

“The IPC secretary, PCB chairman and other members of the Task Force will meet in Lahore to give final touches to the draft. Though draft for systemic sports development has already been finalised, it is believed that it would come under thorough discussion in the meeting before inviting the comments from all other stakeholders,” the source said.

It has also been decided that once the draft would get a final shape, the government will invite comments on it.

“All the major stakeholders would be invited for an open discussion on the proposed draft. After getting the feedback, the draft will be given a final shape for ultimate approval,” one of the officials said.

IPC secretary, when approached, said that the meeting of Task Force will be held in Lahore on Saturday.

“It is one of the important tasks for IPC ministry to streamline sports system in the country. We have been meeting regularly in recent past and discussed different aspects accordingly. However, the proposed draft is yet to get final shape,” he said.

The Task Force is also contemplating making structural changes in the PCB and chances are there that the board may witness major shakeup on all fronts in days to come.

“Structural changes in the PCB would be considered and approved by the highest authorities in days to come. The matter is already under discussion in the meetings and in due course would get the required clearance from the top,” a ministry official said.

The Task Force on Sports was formed to look into the reasons of sports decline in the country and to suggest ways and means to improve it. The decision came following a briefing held at PM House recently with Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza briefing the PM on federations’ working and reasons of recent Asian Games debacle.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was upset at Asiad performance and sought detailed reasons behind contingent failure that picked mere three bronze medals.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket
Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’
Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Photos & Videos

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday

Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday
Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’
Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans

Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans