Pak-China partnership to be promoted through media collaboration

BEIJING: The strategic partnership between China and Pakistan will be further promoted through enhanced media collaboration, under the media cooperation forum on Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that held its 5th annual session in the Chinese province of Hainan. The annual session was participated by around 800 journalists from BRI’s member countries including Pakistan. It was arranged by People’s Daily, the major media house of China. The speakers included the president of People’s Daily Li Baoshan and others.