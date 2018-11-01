Fazl postpones APC

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday decided to postpone All Parties Conference (APC) for the time being and suggested the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif to call meeting of parliamentary leaders of opposition parties to finalise Terms of References (ToRs) for the APC.

Talking to newsmen after parliamentary party meeting of JUI-F, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that his party leaders have suggested to hold meeting of parliamentary leaders of opposition parties to decide ToRs for the APC. “The parliamentary party meeting suggested that the APC should be held in presence of top leadership of opposition parties,” he said.

He told newsmen that Shahbaz Sharif was being approached at party level to convey him of party’s decision.

He said the meeting decided to ask the opposition leader to decide ToRs at level of parliamentary leaders of the opposition parties.

Asked whether he took decision to hold APC in a haste or opposition leader did not have time to attend the event, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said he had conveyed message to leaders of the two parties.

It may be pointed out that Maulana Fazlur Rehman after announcing to convene APC held meeting with Nawaz Sharif in Lahore and could not convince him to attend the conference.

A meeting of PML-N leadership attended by Nawaz Sharif, party president Shahbaz Sharif and others at the opposition leader’s chamber in the Parliament House on Tuesday, decided that the former prime minister will not attend APC. However, a delegation led by Raja Zafarul Haq will represent PML-N in the APC. He said it was never decided that the APC would be held on October 31.