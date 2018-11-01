Iran summons Danish envoy

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the Danish ambassador on Wednesday over the arrest of an Iranian-Norwegian national for allegedly plotting an attack in Denmark. “The Danish ambassador arrived at the foreign ministry this morning,” foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said in a statement, saying he met with a senior official for European affairs. “In this meeting the official strongly denied the biased reports on a foiled attack plot on an Iranian dissident in Denmark and its attribution to the Islamic republic of Iran,” Ghasemi added.