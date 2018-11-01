Iran summons Danish envoy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the Danish ambassador on Wednesday over the arrest of an Iranian-Norwegian national for allegedly plotting an attack in Denmark. “The Danish ambassador arrived at the foreign ministry this morning,” foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said in a statement, saying he met with a senior official for European affairs. “In this meeting the official strongly denied the biased reports on a foiled attack plot on an Iranian dissident in Denmark and its attribution to the Islamic republic of Iran,” Ghasemi added.
TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the Danish ambassador on Wednesday over the arrest of an Iranian-Norwegian national for allegedly plotting an attack in Denmark. “The Danish ambassador arrived at the foreign ministry this morning,” foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said in a statement, saying he met with a senior official for European affairs. “In this meeting the official strongly denied the biased reports on a foiled attack plot on an Iranian dissident in Denmark and its attribution to the Islamic republic of Iran,” Ghasemi added.
Comments