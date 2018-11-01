Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore

Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore
DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"

National

AFP
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US voters poised to elect 2 Muslim women to Congress

CHICAGO: US voters are poised to elect two Muslim women to Congress in the midterm election next week, marking a historic first even as anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric has been on the rise.

Ilhan Omar, a Somali refugee, is all but certain to be elected to the US House of Representatives in a heavily-Democratic district in the Midwestern state of Minnesota, where she is the party´s nominee. Rashida Tlaib, a social worker born in Detroit to Palestinian immigrant parents, will win a House seat in a district where she is running unopposed.

The two will be the first Muslim women to serve in the US Congress. They will increase the total number of Muslims in Congress to three.

Congressman Andre Carson, who is Muslim and African American, is likely to win reelection in his safely-Democratic district in the state of Indiana.

The expected electoral milestone is in stark contrast to the rise in anti-Muslim sentiment around the country.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) reported a 21 percent increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes in the first six months of 2018.

Both Tlaib and Omar have positioned themselves as polar opposites of President Donald Trump and his Republican Party. They oppose Trump´s restrictive immigration policies, support a universal health care system which Republicans oppose, and want to abolish US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE has conducted raids throughout the country, leaving immigrant communities terrified of deportations -- including longtime Iraqi refugees in Michigan.

"The election of Donald Trump was a wake-up call," Colin Christopher of the Islamic Society of North America said.

"Now we´re seeing communities that were once absent from public conversations... all of a sudden are really engaged."

The two women are part of a historically diverse crop of candidates -- by race, gender, and sexuality -- challenging Republican incumbents.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket
Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’
Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Photos & Videos

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday

Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday
Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’
Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans

Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans