NAB team checks quality of equipment at new Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD: The Combined Investigating Team (CIT) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Wednesday conducted ground check of standard and quality of equipment’s installed at the New Islamabad Airport. According to sources, the CIT of the NAB Rawalpindi went to New Islamabad Airport ground check to verify the quality of material and equipment that were mentioned in the documents sent to NAB. The NAB CIT remained few hours at the new Islamabad Airport for verification and after completed its task returned. When the NAB’s CIT reached for ground check and verification of documents submitted to the NAB on the quality and equipment’s and materials used in the New Islamabad Airport then there were reports aired that the NAB raided the office of Civil Aviation Authority. However, spokesman of NAB issued clarification that NAB Rawalpindi has not conducted any raid at new Islamabad Airport but ground check was made in order to check the standard and quality of equipment’s installed at new Islamabad airport. “The media is requested to avoid to air incorrect news as well as speculation,” the NAB’s spokesman said.