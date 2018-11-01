Two top police officers shuffled

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of two police officers Wednesday.

According to a notification, Imran Mahmood, DIG VVIP Security Special Branch, has been transferred and posted as Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Region, vice Capt Muhammad Faisal Rana (retd) already transferred. Sohail Habib Tajik RPO Sheikhupura as DIG VVIP Security Special Branch Punjab. Moreover, BA Nasir has been directed to continue working on the post of CCPO Lahore till the completion of National Management Course of Zulfiqar Hameed whose posting order as CCPO Lahore was issued on October 28, 2018.