President inaugurates local train service in Karachi

KARACHI: President Arif Alvi inaugurated local train service Wednesday in Karachi, which will become operational today (Thursday), Geo News reported.

The local train will depart from City Station at 7 am and 5.45 pm, and go through seven stations including Drigh Road, Malir City and Landhi etc. The train ticket will cost between Rs25 to Rs80, according to the railway administration.

The president also addressed the inauguration ceremony, praising Railways Minister Sh Rashid’s promptness, saying the way he is working, the railways issues will be resolved. He said Karachi faced the issue of lack of transport and the local railway service had ended a long while ago. He said trains are among the basic means of transport around the world. The minister said railways and people associated with it were crucial to country’s economy. He said the local train service has been inaugurated on the directives of prime minister. In Karachi, local train service was inaugurated in the era of 60s and more than two dozen trains with three different routes used to operate across the city. From 2007 to 2014, the local trains operating in Karachi stopped.