Blasphemy law abusers be punished: experts

LAHORE: The legal experts said the government should bring to justice all elements involved in killing innocent people and damaging their properties during riots following registration of blasphemy case against Christian woman Asia Bibi.

They added the Supreme Court should form a joint investigation team to probe into the matter for exposing real elements behind these violent protests.

A famous lawyer on criminal law was of the view that Supreme Court held all the charges against Asia Bibi baseless and fake but passed no remarks against the persons who used the whole episode for political motives as 62 people had lost their lives and properties worth millions of rupees was destroyed. SC’s verdict regarding acquittal of Asia Bibi is silent on the issue of what action should be taken against the protesters, he added.

He said Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar should take suo motu notice against the persons who launched violent protests which resulted in killing of dozens of people as well as loss of their assets. The criminals should be brought to justice and victims should be compensated. Another well-known lawyer expressed the same views, saying the chief justice has been exercising his suo motu powers generously for the benefit of the masses and the same action should also be taken in the instant case against those who used the issue for political purposes. They should be exposed to the people. The Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges but ordered no action against the complainant of the case, or persons who set on fire people’s properties to give vent to their anger against the alleged blasphemy committed by Asia Bibi. But now she stood vindicated and the accusers should repent on their “actions”.

He urged the government and judiciary to give exemplary punishment to those who took the law in their hands and created chaotic situation in the county by killing and damaging properties with impunity.

A well-known lawyer Syed Javed Shah opined that the practice of misusing blasphemy law should be shunned and the users should be charged under the same charges to make them example for others. He said all citizens of Pakistan were equal before the law and no one should be persecuted or discriminated in the name of religion or faith. He said cases were registered against the protesters who damaged public and private properties and caused millions of rupees loss but proceedings went on snail pace in such cases and no one knew the outcome of the cases.

The chief justice should form a joint investigation team to probe the issue to bring fore the real hands behind the riots and protests, which led to loss of human lives as well as of properties. He should also issue instructions to expedite the cases, if they are pending in courts. Time has come to make the minorities realise that they the integral part of Pakistan and are equal citizens of the country. He pointed out that Asia Bibi had two legal remedies. She could seek damages for involving her in a fake case as well as initiate criminal case of malicious prosecution against the accusers.

To a question, he said the judge of the sessions’ court who awarded death punishment to Asia Bibi and two judges of the Lahore High Court upheld the same could not be held responsible merely on the ground that their judgments were set aside by the apex court. To hold them accountable, the victim party would have to provide solid reasons or proofs to establish judges’ mala fide intentions.