Thu November 01, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2018

Boy sexually assaulted by stepfather

SIALKOT: A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting on his 14-year-old stepson at Goluphala village. According to police, accused Nawaz allegedly sexually assaulted on his stepson several times in the Uggoki police precincts. The victim told his elder brother Usama Umair about the incident. Umair lodged a complaint against his stepfather with the police, charging that he too had been sexually assaulted by the accused in the past.

