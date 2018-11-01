3 more kids die of malnutrition

THARPARKAR: Three more infant succumbed to malnutrition in Civil Hospital Tharparkar Wednesday. The recent three casualties take death toll to 521 for this year due to malnutrition and other diseases. According to the health department, three children died in Civil Hospital Mithi. The death toll of kids due to malnutrition has climbed to 45 during this month.