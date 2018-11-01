Pakistan beat Kiwis by 2 runs in T20 thriller

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABU DHABI: Pakistan beat New Zealand by two runs in the first Twenty20 international in a last over thriller on Wednesday to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. New Zealand needed a six off the last ball to tie the match but managed a boundary to finish at 146-6 in 20 overs. Pakistan’s best bowler was Hasan Ali who finished with 3-35. Pakistan made 148-6 with Muhammad Hafeez (45), Sarfraz Ahmed (34) and Asif Ali (24). Adam Milne was the best New Zealand bowler with 2-28. The remaining two matches will be played in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.
ABU DHABI: Pakistan beat New Zealand by two runs in the first Twenty20 international in a last over thriller on Wednesday to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. New Zealand needed a six off the last ball to tie the match but managed a boundary to finish at 146-6 in 20 overs. Pakistan’s best bowler was Hasan Ali who finished with 3-35. Pakistan made 148-6 with Muhammad Hafeez (45), Sarfraz Ahmed (34) and Asif Ali (24). Adam Milne was the best New Zealand bowler with 2-28. The remaining two matches will be played in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.
Comments