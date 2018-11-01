Pakistan beat Kiwis by 2 runs in T20 thriller

ABU DHABI: Pakistan beat New Zealand by two runs in the first Twenty20 international in a last over thriller on Wednesday to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. New Zealand needed a six off the last ball to tie the match but managed a boundary to finish at 146-6 in 20 overs. Pakistan’s best bowler was Hasan Ali who finished with 3-35. Pakistan made 148-6 with Muhammad Hafeez (45), Sarfraz Ahmed (34) and Asif Ali (24). Adam Milne was the best New Zealand bowler with 2-28. The remaining two matches will be played in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.