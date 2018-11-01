Thu November 01, 2018
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad's 'irresponsible' statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore

Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore
DCs, cops' transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
November 1, 2018

Imran seeks further boost in Pak-Iran ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated his desire to further strengthen political and economic relations with Iran.

He was talking to the visiting Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Javad Zarif at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) Wednesday who dashed to Islamabad on a short notice and had several meetings here including calling on the prime minister.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present on the occasion. Jawad Zarif is on an official visit to Islamabad.

His visit has conspicuous significance in the wake of last week’s visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia where he addressed an international investment conference and managed to secure $6 billion economic package.

The government here is insisting that no string is attached with the package but the opposition is demanding details of the consideration that made Saudi Arabia prepared to offer the generous package.

Officially no word has been given on this count but the diplomatic sources told The News that new closeness between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was major subject of the discussion with the Iranian foreign minister.

The visiting Iranian minister conveyed personal greetings and commitment of President Rouhani to work closely with Prime Minister Imran Khan for further strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Reciprocating President Rouhani’s message, Imran Khan reiterated his desire to further strengthen political and economic relations with Iran.

The prime minister said that improving relations with all neighbouring countries was one of his government’s key foreign policy priorities. Bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Prime minister expressed his concern at the absence of unity and continued conflicts in and among Muslim countries. In this context, he lamented the humanitarian crisis facing the people of Yemen.

He offered his personal mediation to help resolve the crisis in Yemen, if all parties concerned agreed to this mediation. Prime minister conveyed his best wishes for the leadership and the people of Iran.

