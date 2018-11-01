PM to give policies, court orders to be implemented: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that being the chief executive of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan would give policies and the Supreme Court direction will be implemented and the country would move forward accordingly.

the government believed in the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law.

Talking to media persons here outside the Supreme Court, the minister said that the government would never undermine the respect of any state institution and pointed out that the Constitution had clearly defined the trichotomy of powers among Parliament, the judiciary and the executive.

The minister said he could not even think of contempt of court and that the government would proceed in accordance with the Constitution and the law, and the country would be run as per the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“There is no question of liking or disliking regarding the Supreme Court judgements. Being the Supreme Court its judgment must be implemented,” he said.

Fawad said the state, which function as per the law, the importance of the Supreme Court was extremely important. He pointed out the Chief Justice of Pakistan had in his remarks, said that running a government is the function of an elected government.

The minister noted that he presented the narrative being built for the last a few days before the Supreme Court and that his statement on Tuesday was regarding a few elements in bureaucracy and not against the apex court.

He said having great regard for the chief justice and the judges for many reasons and one was that he was a lawyer himself. He emphasised that to believe that the bureaucracy would undermine the federal or provincial government, or prime minister or chief ministers, it would be impossible.

“The Constitution and the law are supreme and things will move forward in accordance with them. There is trichotomy of powers in the Constitution and everyone knows about what the powers of Parliament are, the judiciary and the executive,” he noted.

The minister made it clear wherever there would be transgression from the powers, the law would take its course, adding the ultimate supremacy is of the Constitution and not of an individual.

“We shall move in accordance with the Constitution, as PTI’s struggle has been for running the government as per the Constitution,” he maintained.

Referring to the all parties conference of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the minister said it received lackluster response. He said, "Maulana should keep on trying. There may be some hope after 10-15 years for the incumbent government is stable. And masses have faith in Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government would fulfill the promises made to them”.

About Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati-IGP issue, he said that the minister was honourable and gentleman and added disputes could happen any time anywhere.