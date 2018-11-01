Zafar Club triumphant

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Zafar Memorial Club beat Rana Club by 56 runs in a match of the 8th Ikramuddin Memorial Cricket Tournament played at the Jallo Park Ground. Scores: Zafar Memorial Club 206 (Yasir Ali 56, Kamran 41, Ayan Javed 30, Hamza 21, Ali 3/44). Rana Bilal 2/30, Anas 2/31). Rana Club 150 (Murtaza 46, Saeed 38, Ehsan 20, Hamza 4/33, Hamad Saleem 2/23, Shahid Malik 2/20).
