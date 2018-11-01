Shakib granted NOC for UAE T20 event

DHAKA: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has finally been given the NOC for UAE T20 event, a franchise-based T20 competition in Dubai. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) granted Shakib the NOC after assessing his fitness. “We have given him the NOC as the reports are very positive,” BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan confirmed on Wednesday after he announced that the board won’t have a problem with Shakib participating in the tournament.