Thu November 01, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2018

‘Youth urged to focus on sports activities’

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has said that Sports Board Punjab’s E-Library project is a modern facility and Punjab’s young generation must utilise this platform to enhance their sports and academic know how; he expressed these views during his meeting with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Director General (e-Governance) Sajid Latif at his office at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa, Head Librarian Asif Bilal and other officials were also present during the meeting. PITB Director General (e-Governance) Sajid Latif briefed the Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar about the various facilities and functions of SBP E-Library. “As many as 17998 members have so far joined E-Libraries across the province,” he informed.

DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar said 21 E-Libraries have been established in 20 cities of Punjab. “SBP E-Library has been designed to meet the requirements of modern era. Sports Board Punjab will make effective efforts to enhance the utility of this latest facility”.

DG SBP Nadeem urged the sports men and general public to take maximum benefit out of this modern facility. “It’s need of the hour that our youth should put in more focus on healthy sports activities besides their studies,” he added. He said the multi-purposes halls of SBP E-Library can be used for various functions and healthy activities. “The project of E-Library has been launched in Nishtar Park Sports Complex so that our players can remain update with the frequent changes of international sports”.

