Mauritius footballers to tour Pakistan

LAHORE: International veterans football team from Mauritius will tour Pakistan from November 2 to 10. There tour comprises three friendly football matches. The visitors will play against MTFC, Lahore veterans on November 4 at Model Town football club ground while on November 5, Muslim Scouts Mauritius veteran will face Pakistan veterans at Punjab Stadium. Guest team will then proceed to Islamabad to play third match against Islamabad/Rawalpindi veterans at Pakistan Sports Complex. Mauritius veterans team of 38 members will depart for home on 10.