Mani backs Sarfraz as Test captain

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani expressed his confidence in Sarfraz Ahmad as Test match captain contrary to Cricket Committee’s head Mohsin Khan’s recent interview.

Mohsin in his interview had said that Sarfraz is overburdened with Test captaincy that he should relinquish.“As a chairman of Board I have full faith in Sarfraz Ahmad as Test captain. Under his captaincy Pakistan have won many series including recent success against Australia,” PCB chairman said during a message to The News.

Ehsan Mani said that the Board is fully behind Sarfraz as Test captain and he would continue to lead the country in all formats. “He would continue to lead the national side in all formats. We have full faith in him.”