Jenkins to retire after Zebre clash

LONDON: Wales’ record cap holder Gethin Jenkins will retire from rugby union after taking part in Cardiff Blues’ PRO14 clash against Zebre on Sunday.

The Blues announced on Wednesday the 37-year-old prop forward would end a career that yielded 129 Wales caps and saw him tour three times with the British and Irish Lions, playing in five Tests.Jenkins has appeared in almost 200 games for the Blues in two spells, while he also captained Wales during an international career that saw him play a key role in three Six Nations Grand Slams.