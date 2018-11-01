PCB probes biscuit-shaped trophy fiasco

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board Wednesday launched an inquiry into the fiasco of Biscuit Trophy that led to an embarrassment for the board. Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) mocked the PCB for this biscuit-shaped trophy that also became a social media joke before the T20 series against Australia. PCB’s marketing head has already resigned, who approved the trophy without even having a look at it. Social media was flooded with jokes ridiculing the PCB after the trophy was unveiled for the series earlier this month that Pakistan won 3-0.