Kenya preparing for qualifier against Sierra Leone

NAIROBI: Kenya has named a 30-man squad to face Sierra Leone in their African Nations Cup Group F qualifier next month despite uncertainty over whether the game will be played.

Sierra Leone remain suspended from all football activities due to government inteference in sport. Their two previous back-to-back group qualifiers against Ghana were called off by the African Football Confederation (CAF) earlier this month.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa said the national team, which currently tops the group with seven points, will continue to prepare for the match until told otherwise by the CAF.

Kenya head coach Sebastian Migne has kept faith with the team that beat Ethiopia 3-0 in the last round of qualifiers in Nairobi earlier this month, to stay in contention for a return to the continental football finals for the first time in 14 years. Migne has also recalled China-based striker Ayub Timbe after he served a three-match suspension and the former football player of the year Masoud Juma, who last played for the ‘Harambee Stars’ in winning the Cecafa Challenge Cup in Machakos in December 2017.