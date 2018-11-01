Structural changes in PCB also likely: Task Force to finalise sports uplift draft on 3rd

ISLAMABAD: Sports Task Force closes in on finalising its recommendations for streamlining systematic development as an important meeting is scheduled to be held in Lahore on Saturday (November 3) to finalise a draft.

A well-placed source in the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) confirmed to The News that secretary IPC Jamil Ahmad, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani and other members of Task Force including member legal Ali Raza are to meet in Lahore for one final time before inviting comments on the proposed draft recently finalised.

It has also been decided that once draft would get a final shape, the government plans to invite comments on it. “All major stakeholders would be invited for an open discussion on the proposed draft. After getting the feedback, the draft will be given a final shape for ultimate approval,” one of officials said.

Secretary IPC when approached confirmed holding Sports Task Force meeting in Lahore on Saturday.“It is one of the important tasks for IPC to streamline the sports system in the country. We have been meeting regularly in recent past and discussed different aspects accordingly. However, the proposed draft is yet to get final shape,” he said.

The Task Force on Sports also contemplating on making structural changes in the PCB and chances are that the Board may witness major shake up on all fronts in days to come.“Structural changes in the PCB would be considered and approved by the highest authorities in days to come. The matter is already under discussion in meetings and in due course would get the required clearance from the top,” a Ministry official said.

Task Force on Sports was formed to look into the reasons of sports decline in the country and to suggest ways and means to improve it. The decision came following a briefing held at PM House recently with Inter Provincial (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza briefing PM on federations working and reasons of recent Asian Games debacle. Imran Khan was upset at Asiad performance and sought detailed reasons of contingent failure that picked mere three bronze medals.