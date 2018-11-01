Thu November 01, 2018
World

I
INP
November 1, 2018

Lanka Attorney General refuses to endorse sacking of PM

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s attorney general Wednesday refused to endorse the president’s dismissal of the prime minister for a former strongman accused of rights abuses, the clearest sign yet the move may be unconstitutional. The country has been locked in a tense standoff between two rivals claiming to head Sri Lanka’s government since Prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s shock sacking last Friday. The president and parliamentary speaker held emergency talks Wednesday in a bid to work out a compromise and avoid a showdown, official sources close to both sides told AFP. The crisis talks came after Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya cast fresh doubt on the legality of President Maithripala Sirisena’s actions, declining to endorse them.Jayasuriya’s refusal bolstered Wickremesinghe’s claim that the president acted outside the constitution by dumping him for Mahinda Rajapakse, a former president who ruled with an iron fist for a decade.Wickremesinghe has refused to leave the prime minister’s official residence and demanded Sirisena reconvene parliament so MPs can vote for a leader and end the constitutional crisis. Sirisena had resisted international pressure to revoke his suspension of parliament for 20 days while his appointee Rajapakse has assumed his duties, naming a new cabinet and addressing bureaucrats at the finance ministry on Wednesday.

