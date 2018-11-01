Private schools announce holiday for today

PESHAWAR: All private schools in the country will remain closed today (Thursday) due to the security reasons.

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) Kashif Mirza said that schools have been put on high alert due to protests.

He said the transportation services had been suspended throughout the country.

“Owing to prevalent law and order situation, students are advised to restrict their movement till the next day to safe and secure as a safety measure,” he added