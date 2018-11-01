Contractors concerned at imposition of tax

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The contractors belonging to Bajaur tribal district on Wednesday expressed concern over imposition of six per cent tax under the revised schedule.
Speaking at a news conference, Government Contractors Association, Bajaur district, President Umar Wahid demanded that the tax should be withdrawn.
