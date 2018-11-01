Thu November 01, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 1, 2018

NAB restrained from arresting ex-nazim

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Daud Khattak, former district nazim Nowshera and owner of Khushal Garden housing scheme.

A division bench headed by Justice Roohul Amin Khan stopped the NAB from arrest of Daud Khattak.

The bench also issued a notice to director general NAB KP to file comments and explain the reasons of interference in a private business, especially when the petitioner claims that the housing society has widely been advertised and that all allottees shall take possession of their respective plots.

During hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer Shumail Ahmad Butt said that there is no apparent fraud with public at large.

He argued that the Khushal Gardens housing scheme is a live and tangible project consisting of 319 kanals and 10 marlas of area. He added that his client was mentally tortured by the NAB authorities.

He said that the NAB has no authority to intervene if there is any dispute between the allottees and the management of the housing scheme and start harassing and humiliating the petitioner to compromise on any unjustified demands of the claimants.

