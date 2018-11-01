Citizens demand OPDs’ Sunday shift at PIMS

Islamabad : Residents of the federal capital have demanded of the authorities concerned to immediately start a full-fledged Sunday shift at the Out Patient Department (OPD) of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), keeping in view the patients burden on working days.

According to them, there is a need to open OPDs on Sunday as due to heavy load at the Out Patient Department on working days and limited hospital timings, several patients, who come from far-flung areas of the country, face several problems and fail to get consultation from the doctors.

They said many people face hardships as despite serious nature of illness, they have to wait for Monday as the OPDs at PIMS remain closed on Sunday while the emergency department only receives different nature of patients like trauma or accident victims.

“I visited hospital’s OPD on Sunday for follow up check-up after surgery to consult my doctor but due to closure of Out Patient Department, I had to move to emergency but the doctors refused my check-up saying that we provide treatment to only serious patients,”Arshad Malik, a patient said.

He also complained of inadequate staff at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Emergency and Out Patient Department and appealed to deploy sufficient medical and paramedical staff for delivery of better services to the patients.

“Unlike medical practices abroad where one doctor examines five to seven patients in a day, here at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, each doctor has to examine around 100 patients daily at the OPD,” Salim Khalid, another patient said.

He asked the quarters concerned to take notice of absence of senior doctors at the OPD and different wards during duty hours.

“Senior doctors operate their private clinics during their duty timings, which is against professional ethics and norms, while in their absence trainee doctors examine the patients at OPD,” he added.

When contacted, an official of the hospital said that the hospital was established with an aim to provide special health services to patients with critical diseases.

However, the hospital has now become a major medical facility and the patients visit the hospital suffering from different diseases from all over the country.

He said the hospital management was trying its level best to ensure best medical care to the patients.

“A sufficient number of doctors perform their duties at OPD, including medical officers, professors, assistant professors and post-graduates,” he added.