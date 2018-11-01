Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"
71 politicians, bureaucrats being investigated by NAB

71 politicians, bureaucrats being investigated by NAB

Islamabad

A
APP
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Citizens demand OPDs’ Sunday shift at PIMS

Islamabad : Residents of the federal capital have demanded of the authorities concerned to immediately start a full-fledged Sunday shift at the Out Patient Department (OPD) of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), keeping in view the patients burden on working days.

According to them, there is a need to open OPDs on Sunday as due to heavy load at the Out Patient Department on working days and limited hospital timings, several patients, who come from far-flung areas of the country, face several problems and fail to get consultation from the doctors.

They said many people face hardships as despite serious nature of illness, they have to wait for Monday as the OPDs at PIMS remain closed on Sunday while the emergency department only receives different nature of patients like trauma or accident victims.

“I visited hospital’s OPD on Sunday for follow up check-up after surgery to consult my doctor but due to closure of Out Patient Department, I had to move to emergency but the doctors refused my check-up saying that we provide treatment to only serious patients,”Arshad Malik, a patient said.

He also complained of inadequate staff at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Emergency and Out Patient Department and appealed to deploy sufficient medical and paramedical staff for delivery of better services to the patients.

“Unlike medical practices abroad where one doctor examines five to seven patients in a day, here at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, each doctor has to examine around 100 patients daily at the OPD,” Salim Khalid, another patient said.

He asked the quarters concerned to take notice of absence of senior doctors at the OPD and different wards during duty hours.

“Senior doctors operate their private clinics during their duty timings, which is against professional ethics and norms, while in their absence trainee doctors examine the patients at OPD,” he added.

When contacted, an official of the hospital said that the hospital was established with an aim to provide special health services to patients with critical diseases.

However, the hospital has now become a major medical facility and the patients visit the hospital suffering from different diseases from all over the country.

He said the hospital management was trying its level best to ensure best medical care to the patients.

“A sufficient number of doctors perform their duties at OPD, including medical officers, professors, assistant professors and post-graduates,” he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia
Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot

Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot
Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Photos & Videos

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel
Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake